Annual Black History Greens Festival celebrates the community legacy of Virginia Avenue Park

The city of Santa Monica and the Black Santa Monica Community Group will host the 10th annual Black History Greens Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Virginia Avenue Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free community celebration is part of the city’s Black History Month events, and the theme for 2025 is

"Roots and Reflections: Community Legacy of Virginia Avenue Park."

Virginia Avenue Park stands as a beacon of inclusion for providing access to recreational spaces once denied to Black Americans, and this year’s event will honor the community heroes and activists who were

pivotal in acquiring and creating the park:

-Mr. Clyde Smith and Mrs. Vabel Reed

-Santa Monica’s first Black American Recreation and Parks Commissioner, Mr. Lloyd C. Allen

-Our first Black American Mayor, Nat Trives

-Our second Santa Monica Black American councilmember, Mr. Hilliard Lawson

-And the first Black American teacher hired in the Santa Monica school district, Dr. Alfred T. Quinn

Event attendees can check out greens cooking demonstrations with local chefs, family activities including book readings and giveaways, performances, vendors and wellness information. Special guest KJLH radio’s Arron “BOBO” Arnell will return for a second year as the master of ceremonies.

The day’s festivities will also include:

-Ms. Robbie Jones, owner, Black Santa Monica Tours and Jus' Family Cafe and Coffee Bar, Santa Monica historian, and our event Legacy moderator

-Greens cooking competition and tastings by Pastor Mossett of Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica and Chef Andrena Seals of Black Santa Monica Community Group

-Los Angeles County Supervisors' acknowledgment of Mr. Nat Trives' role as one of the founders of the annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2025

-A performance by Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica Gospel Choir

-A violin performance by a talented Santa Monica High School senior

-Book reading of “Ice Cream Man,” by author Glenda Armand

-DJ Dense spinning music throughout the day

-Live cooking demonstrations with local chefs of family favorite greens recipes

-Book giveaways by the Pico Branch Library

-A wide variety of resource booths and vendors

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and/or lawn chairs. Walking and biking are encouraged.

For more information call (310) 458-8688 or visit santamonica.gov .

Submitted by Tati Simonian

SMMUSD Celebrates Black History Month with JAZZ REACH’s ‘Stolen Moments’

In honor of Black History Month, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) continued its partnership with JAZZ REACH, a nationally renowned nonprofit music organization from New York, to celebrate the achievements and influence of Black and African American musicians.

“We want to recognize the countless ways in which African Americans have contributed to American culture and how they have led the way in advocating for civil rights, inclusion and racial equity,” said SMMUSD Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator, Tom Whaley.

Building on the success of last year’s program, JAZZ REACH returned to SMMUSD schools for a series of engaging and interactive assemblies featuring “Stolen Moments: The First 100 Years of Jazz.” This captivating and informative program provided an overview of the leading jazz artists and musical movements of the past century. “Stolen Moments” introduced students to jazz’s rich history, highlighting the names, faces, and music of its many masters.

This year, the assemblies were attended by Santa Monica middle school students and fifth graders from each elementary school pathway. Through live music, videos, and multimedia presentations, students explored jazz’s evolution and its deep connection to American culture. The program emphasized jazz as a unifying force, bridging cultural, ethnic, and economic differences, inspiring new stylistic idioms, and influencing music worldwide.

“The assemblies were more than just educational experiences; they were transformative journeys into the heart and soul of American music,” explained Whaley. “By delving into the rich history of jazz, we aim to instill a greater appreciation, awareness and understanding of African American heritage among our students. During the ‘Stolen Moments’ assembly, students learned how their favorite artists like Elvis Presley, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles and many more were inspired by the influence of the jazz giants over the last 100 years.”

Each assembly provided a unique opportunity for students to connect with history, culture, and music in a meaningful way. With a three-pronged approach incorporating multimedia elements and live performances, the presentations captivated audiences and left a lasting impression.

The celebration concluded with JAZZ REACH performing alongside the Samohi Jazz Band during lunch at the Discovery cafeteria. The JAZZ REACH professional combo worked closely with Samohi’s advanced jazz combo in rehearsals, sharing techniques on improvisation, ensemble playing, and live performance.

“As we celebrate Black History Month, it is essential that our students not only learn about history but also feel a sense of belonging in the stories that shape our culture,” said SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton. “JAZZ REACH’s assemblies offer a powerful and engaging way for students to connect with the legacy of jazz and its role in American history. These experiences deepen their understanding of Black artists' influence and reinforce the importance of inclusion, representation, and cultural appreciation in our schools.”

Submitted by Diana Bouchaaya

Zbur Introduces Legislation to Tackle Student Housing Insecurity at California Community Colleges

On Feb. 13, Democratic Caucus Chair and Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood) introduced AB 648, a bill designed to combat housing insecurity and homelessness at California Community Colleges (CCC) by streamlining the development of student and staff housing. Sponsored by Santa Monica College, the bill ensures that CCC districts have the authority to build housing on property they own or lease—just as they do for educational facilities—while eliminating barriers that slow or prevent construction. In addition, this bill would be a significant benefit in addressing our housing crisis by opening up affordable units in communities that students and staff would have otherwise occupied.

“This bill aims to address housing insecurity for our community college students and staff and prevent homelessness. California’s community college students face some of the highest rates of housing insecurity and homelessness in the state. By eliminating barriers to the construction of critical housing projects, California will take another bold step toward tackling our affordable housing crisis,” said Assemblymember Zbur. “Housing is a fundamental need for community college students and staff. This legislation will cut through red tape and ensure that students can focus on their studies and staff can focus on their work without the stress of not knowing where they will sleep at night.”

According to a 2024 report by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office, more than half of California’s community college students faced housing insecurity in 2023, and about a quarter of those nearly 2 million students have experienced homelessness. Additionally, recent findings from a 2023 Basic Needs Survey of over 66,000 students at 88 community colleges found that 3 out of 5 students were housing insecure and 1 in 4 students were homeless.

The University of California (UC) and California State University (CSU) systems already have the authority to build student housing regardless of how their properties are zoned. Despite their past as commuter schools, California Community Colleges have become an integral part of the education system and a key stepping stone in allowing marginalized populations to access higher education. This bill will clarify that the community colleges have the same authority as the UCs and CSUs and allow CCCs to build housing quickly and efficiently without enduring an unnecessary and burdensome rezoning process.

“Without housing for our low-income students, poverty cycles continue in perpetuity,” said Donald Girard, a representative of Santa Monica College. “Having practical autonomy to move community college housing projects forward quickly will address the crisis of housing affordability and reduce barriers to student success for current and future generations.”

AB 648 will be referred to policy committee in the coming weeks.

Submitted by Vienna Montague