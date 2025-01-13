Date/Time of Incident: Thursday, January 9th

Type of Incident: Traffic Stop – Evacuation Area

Location: 10th Street / Carlyle

Suspect(s): Dorantes, Miguel Angel (May-07-2002), Pacheco Magana, Dominic (Sep-30-2006)

At 4:39 PM, officers assigned to the mandatory evacuation area observed a white cargo van fail to stop at the intersection of 11th and Carlyle. The officers initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle and found it occupied by Dorantes, the driver, and Pacheco Magana in the passenger seat. Neither were in possession of identification. The vehicle was missing the front license plate and displayed stolen registration stickers. During the investigation, Pacheco Magana was seen using the Watch Duty app on his phone. The app shows maps of active fires and evacuation zones, including the zones in Santa Monica. Officers searched the vehicle and located a black ski mask in between the driver's seat and passenger seat. They located a pair of black Nike nylon gloves in the driver's side door. While searching the cargo area of the van, officers located three large Amazon freight tote bags and black t-shirts. Based on the items located inside the vehicle, the location of the vehicle stop, the ski mask, and the attempt to conceal their identity and avoid detection by removing the license plate, officers arrested the duo for being in the mandatory evacuation area with the specific intent to commit residential burglaries.