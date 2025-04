Date/Time of Incident: Monday, January 13th

Type of Incident: Traffic Stop

Location: 11th Street / San Vicente Boulevard

Suspect(s): Perez, Luis Alberto (Jul-16-1993); Mateo, Tomas Feliciano (Dec-20-1997)

At 1:25 AM, Mateo was observed driving a vehicle in the evacuation area during hours of curfew. During the stop, Mateo was determined to be under the influence. Perez, the vehicle owner and passenger, had an outstanding warrant out of Kern County.