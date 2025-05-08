The Santa Monica Police Department has arrested a homeless man in connection with the intentional vandalism of public restrooms along Ocean Front Walk that cost the city approximately $10,000 in repairs.

Jairo Navarette, 49, was arrested Sunday after officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2600 block of Ocean Front Walk. City maintenance staff directed officers to Navarette, who was contacted near the 2100 block of Ocean Avenue and arrested without incident.

According to authorities, Navarette is accused of flushing trash and other debris down toilets at the public restrooms. He was booked on felony vandalism charges.

The arrest follows ongoing issues with the beachfront toilets near Tower 26, which have been repeatedly out of service for days at a time. Repairs have cost between $1,500 and $2,500 each time, with the city spending more than $10,000 in April alone to address the damage.

Residents who frequent the area previously reported seeing a homeless individual stuffing items into toilets, including stroller wheels and clothing.

While Navarette has been arrested in connection with recent damage, police said the investigation remains active as they work to determine the full extent of the incidents and clarify his level of involvement in previous occurrences.

The bathrooms serve hundreds of students from local swim clubs and surf teams who use that stretch of beach.

SMPD said it continues to coordinate with city partners to monitor the location and support long-term solutions.