The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for help solving suspicious death of a woman discovered on Santa Monica State Beach..

According to SMPD, a city employee found an unresponsive individual at about 7 a.m. on Monday morning near the waterline on the 1500 block of the beach in the vicinity of the Santa Monica Pier.

"Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in a sleeping bag, displaying visible trauma to her face. The Santa Monica Fire Department arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene," said SMPD in a statement. "At this time, the identity of the victim has not been determined. The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death are under investigation by SMPD."

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Peter Zamfirov at Peter.Zamfirov@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Alfonso Lozano at Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander 24 hours at 310-458-8427.