Date/Time of Incident: Saturday, January 11th

Type of Incident: Traffic Stop

Location: 100 Block 10th Street

Suspect(s): Moreno Hernandez, Adrian (Mar-20-1975); Becerra Garcia, Moises (Mar-24-1975); Lopez, Carmen Alicia (Aug-16-1968)

At 9:00 PM, officers were performing a periodic check in the 200 Block of 9th Street, inside the evacuation zone. While parked at the intersection, officers observed a sedan approach the stop sign at 9th Street and San Vicente Boulevard. The officers could see the vehicle had a crumbled white paper plate that appeared to be handwritten with a black marker. This altered plate was in violation of 4463(a)(1) CVC- Alters, forges, counterfeits, or falsifies a certificate of ownership, registration card, certificate, license, license plate, temporary license plate. The officers stopped the vehicle containing three occupants and began an investigation. Officers located multiple tools including a hand saw, bolt cutters, and pry tools scattered in the vehicle. The driver, Moreno, was not licensed, a violation of 12500(a)(1) CVC. He was also in possession of narcotics and burglary tools. Passenger Lopez was in possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary tools. Becerra Garcia provided false identification to the officers and was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a headlamp.