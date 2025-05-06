The City of Santa Monica is spending thousands of dollars to repeatedly unclog a beachfront toilet that residents say is being consistently vandalized.

The bathrooms near Tower 26 should be in frequent use by the hundreds of students who frequent that stretch of beach for local swim clubs and surf teams. However, when residents noticed the bathroom was repeatedly out of service for days at a time, they contacted the city’s 3-1-1 service for answers.

“In answer to your question, thank you for bringing this to our attention, due to repeated intentional misuse causing severe main line clogs the restrooms are currently closed,” read the response. “We continue to address the situation as best we can and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

The City of Santa Monica said it is aware of repeated vandalism at beach bathrooms, namely the one by Tower 26 and the massive costs associated with repairs.

“It costs $1,500 - $2,500 each time to make the repairs. The city has spent more than $10,000 in just the month of April to repair the restrooms after this repeated vandalism has clogged the main line,” said Santa Monica Communications and Public Information Manager Lauren Howland. “It generally takes a few days to make the repairs and reopen the restrooms.”

Residents who frequent the area said they’ve seen a homeless man stuff items into the toilets on a regular basis including stroller wheels and clothing. They said the area is a frequent hangout for the homeless population who utilize the restrooms (when they are working) and showers.

One neighbor shared text messages with the Daily Press speculating that the most recent closures lasted almost the entire month and were due to a single individual who repeatedly damages the facility.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, there are no records of vandalism related citations or arrests tied specifically to the Tower 26 restrooms within the past 12 months.

SMPD said that in the last year, they have responded to 18 calls for service in the general area of the 2600 block of the beach and Ocean Front Walk. These calls ranged from disturbances, thefts, and encampment related issues, but did not include any incidents specifically documented as vandalism.

“We are aware of concerns related to intentional restroom misuse in that area and continue to coordinate closely with City partners to monitor conditions and support efforts to address recurring issues,” said Lt. Lewis Gilmour. “If a suspect is identified in connection with repeated acts of vandalism, they could face penalties under applicable municipal or penal code sections.”