Three arrests have been made by the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) in connection with the fatal stabbing that killed one and injured another last weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing following after a verbal altercation at The Bungalow, part of the Fairmont Hotel located at 101 Wilshire Blvd, early on the morning of Saturday, February 15, 2025 at approximately 1:50am.

According to the SMPD, officers found two male victims suffering stab wounds and consequently personnel from both the Police Department and Fire Department provided immediate medical aid before transporting both victims to a local hospital.

One victim, 31-year-old Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez from Santa Maria, sustained critical injuries and, despite life-saving efforts, later succumbed to his wounds. The second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a comprehensive investigation, detectives arrested two suspects on Monday, February 17, 2025 and a third on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The suspects, all of whom have extensive criminal histories, were identified as Alfredo Quinteros (41) and Ricardo Quintero (42) – brothers from South Gate – and Rogelio Arenas (32) of Los Angeles.

The charges and bail are made up as follows:

• Alfredo Quinteros (DOB: 12-15-1983); 187 PC – Homicide; No Bail

• Ricardo Quintero Jr. (DOB: 08-30-1982); 32 PC – Accessory; No Bail

• Rogelio Arenas (DOB: 08-27-1992) 187 PC – Homicide; No Bail

This remains an active investigation, and detectives are continuing to gather evidence. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Lucero, Sergeant Lozano or the Watch Commander (available 24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

scott.snowden@smdp.com