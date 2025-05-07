Santa Monica police have arrested a 28-year-old physical therapist on charges of sexual battery following an incident at a local therapy center.

Fernando A. Salazar was arrested on April 17 by Santa Monica Police Department detectives for one count of sexual battery under California Penal Code 243.4(a), authorities said.

The investigation began on February 19 when police received a report of a suspected sexual battery at Select Physical Therapy on Wilshire Boulevard. Detectives determined that Salazar, a licensed physical therapist, allegedly committed the assault during a scheduled treatment session.

Santa Monica police officials are urging any additional victims to come forward. "Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has relevant information is urged to contact police," said Lieutenant Lewis Gilmour in a statement. "All reports will be handled with discretion and sensitivity."

Those with information can contact Detective Darnell Crumpler at (310) 458-8941, Sergeant David Haro at (310) 458-8952, or the Watch Commander desk at (310) 458-8427.