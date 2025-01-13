Date/Time of Incident: Friday, January 10th

Type of Incident: Traffic Stop

Location: 4th Street / Alta Ave

Suspect(s): Weithorn, Christensen (Nov-17-1999)

At 1:00 AM, officers responded to 4th Street and Alta Ave to assist a UCLA PD sergeant with a traffic stop. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Christensen Alexander Weithorn, was listed as the owner of a handgun. Weithorn explained he was in possession of the firearm. Officers retrieved the handgun in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. The firearm and ammunition were concealed inside a black backpack, a violation of the vehicle code (concealed firearm in a vehicle).