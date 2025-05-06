Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a home invasion robbery in Santa Monica where approximately $56,000 in jewelry was stolen.

Craig Anthony Richey, 58, was apprehended in Los Angeles on April 23 following a robbery that occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of La Mesa Drive, according to Santa Monica Police Department officials.

The victim reported that an unknown male entered the residence, displayed a firearm, and stole the jewelry. Detectives were able to track the stolen items, which led to Richey's arrest later that evening. He was booked for first-degree robbery under California Penal Code 211.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to review evidence and determine if additional individuals or incidents may be connected.

In a separate case, authorities credited a vigilant neighbor for the arrest of two suspects involved in a residential burglary attempt on Urban Street. The witness observed a suspicious person jumping a fence with bolt cutters, which provided crucial information for responding officers.

Upon arrival, officers apprehended one suspect attempting to flee and a second suspect who was trying to pry open a door. The second suspect was found in possession of a replica handgun, police reported.

Meanwhile, a DUI checkpoint held by the Santa Monica Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit on May 2 at Pico and 23rd Street resulted in two arrests for driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

During the checkpoint, which was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nine drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended/revoked license. Officers screened 162 drivers from a total of 678 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint.

Other recent police activity in Santa Monica included multiple assault cases and narcotics arrests:

A reporting party observed and recorded a sexual assault in progress on Santa Monica Blvd, leading to the suspect's apprehension and both parties being transported to the Rape Treatment Center.

A granddaughter was taken into custody after stabbing her grandmother in the shin during a verbal altercation that turned physical on 21st Street.

A domestic violence victim with multiple facial injuries reported being beaten and possibly cut with a box cutter by her boyfriend, who fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers responded to Santa Monica Place Mall after security guards reported being threatened with a firearm by a female transient who evaded capture by entering Structure 7.

A bus rider who spat on an elderly passenger was arrested and found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested a subject with an outstanding SMPD warrant who was found in possession of methamphetamine near 6th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard.

A suspect observed manipulating drugs in the 400 block of Arizona was arrested for possession with intent to sell and felony possession due to prior convictions.

A 16-year-old overdose victim on Beverly Avenue was revived with Narcan by firefighters and subsequently placed on a 5150 hold for suicidal statements.

A shoplifting suspect who scratched a loss prevention agent was arrested after also assaulting an officer during attempted detention near a train platform.

A DUI driver who caused a rollover collision on Broadway by striking a parked vehicle at high speed was found with nitrous oxide bottles in his vehicle.

A driver on felony probation was found in possession of narcotics during a traffic stop at 9th Street and Pico Boulevard.

A suspect who swung a skateboard at a resident's head after being confronted near the victim's apartment was later located and apprehended.

Police recovered a stolen e-bike after the victim tracked it using an Apple AirTag to a specific apartment building where the suspect was found in possession of the bicycle.

A homeless person suffering from redness throughout his body was transported to the hospital after being assaulted by multiple scooter-riding suspects on Ocean Avenue.

A driver displaying stolen license plates was arrested after officers discovered a loaded handgun within reach of the driver's seat, later revealing the suspect had provided false identification and had an outstanding burglary warrant.

Three masked suspects struck a victim in the head in an unprovoked attack on Ocean Avenue, stole his car keys, and fled in his vehicle southbound.