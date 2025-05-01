Santa Monica College Police Department issued a crime alert Wednesday following a sexual battery incident that occurred in the college's main campus library.

According to police, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on April 30, a suspect approached a student in the library, tapped the victim on the shoulder and asked for a kiss. When the victim attempted to leave, the suspect grabbed the victim's groin area without consent before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a male with black hair, approximately 18-25 years old. No additional physical description or vehicle information was provided.

Campus police personnel offered support and resources to the victim, who reported no injuries. The investigation is ongoing under case number 25-82.

Santa Monica College Police Chief Johnnie Adams encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 310-434-4300.

The crime alert reminds students and staff to remain vigilant about campus safety, including being aware of surroundings, reporting suspicious activity, securing buildings and residences, avoiding poorly-lit areas at night, and utilizing safety resources like the LiveSafe app for virtual escorts.

The notification was issued in compliance with the federal Clery Act, which requires timely warnings when certain crimes are reported on or near college property.