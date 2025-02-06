The Santa Monica Police Department has arrested Ingo Horst Gaida (58), of Los Angeles, for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old female Santa Monica High School

student.

SMPD said that after an immediate and thorough investigation of the allegations detectives learned the science teacher and student were engaged in inappropriate activities since the end of 2024 and that the incidents took place in multiple locations throughout Los Angeles County.

According to the School District, Gaida has been employed by the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) since September 1993, serving as a science teacher at Santa Monica High School (Samohi.)

"The SMMUSD reported concerns regarding alleged inappropriate conduct to the SMPD and Department of Child and Family Services for an investigation as soon as this was brought to the attention of administration," said Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton in a statement. "SMMUSD takes allegations of this nature seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement on this investigation. The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave for the alleged misconduct while under investigation."

Shelton said that due to the legal constraints, which include the privacy protections provided students and confidential personnel matters, the details of this investigation and the minor involved cannot be disclosed.

"We wish to reassure all of our educational partners that the school and district have and will continue to take every precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff at our schools," he said. "Every parent deserves to know that their children are safe and treated with the utmost concern when they are at our schools; this is the foundational principle for providing a good public education. We hold this value at the highest possible level and will continue our work to uphold this value."

The case will be filed with the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office. Gaida, who has no prior criminal history, was released from SMPD custody with a citation and promise to appear in court.

If anyone has any additional information or has also been the victim of abuse by this teacher, please contact Officer Destiny King at (310) 458-6679, Sgt. David Haro at (310)

458-8952, or the Watch Commander desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.