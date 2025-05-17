A Venice man said he was knocked to the ground and injured by a stranger on the Third Street Promenade during a busy Mother’s Day afternoon, in what he described as an unprovoked and jarring assault that played out in front of crowds and nearby security.

Danny Slant, an avid cyclist and longtime Venice resident, said he and two companions had just finished shopping on the pedestrianized shopping precinct and were walking their bikes south along the Promenade when a man began yelling at them about bicycles.

“We were not pedaling the bikes. We were not weaving through [crowds],” Slant said. “We were just walking along the mall, not causing any problems.”

According to Slant, he was gently coasting forward by foot while straddling his bike seat when the man began shouting and then charged without warning.

“He physically jumped on top of me and shoved me off my bike and knocked me down,” Slant said. “I was surprised that he was strong enough to grab me and knock me off like I was a rag doll.”

The attack took place just north of Santa Monica Blvd, Slant said a crowd quickly gathered as the man continued to berate him. Allied Universal security guards were nearby but did not intervene to stop the assailant, he said.

“I told him, ‘You’re not even going to apologize for what you did?’” Slant said. “And he just started ranting that he was the official police force of the promenade and that all bicycles would be destroyed.”

Slant said he suffered multiple bruises, a bone bruise to his lower leg, a sore wrist and a twisted ankle. Though his injuries did not require hospitalization, he said they have made daily life difficult.

“I was just trying to process what had happened,” he said. “I guess I’m one of those guys who wants to know why.”

Following the assault, Slant said he approached nearby security personnel, but was told he would need to call the police himself. He then walked to the Santa Monica Public Safety Officers kiosk just across the road.

A public service officer followed Slant back across the street, where he pointed out the suspect. At that point, Slant said the man began gathering his belongings and walking south down the promenade.

“He put on a suit jacket and started walking away like nothing had happened,” Slant said. “I think he realized he was going to get in trouble.”

Slant followed at a distance alongside the unarmed public service officer, who waited for backup before approaching. Santa Monica Police officers did not arrive for several more minutes.

“In total, it was probably at least 20 minutes between the incident and when they finally got him,” Slant said. Santa Monica Police eventually detained and arrested the suspect just south of Santa Monica Blvd, near the Apple Store and opposite a drum performance area. Slant said he completed a private party arrest form at the public kiosk and that he repeatedly confirmed to officers that he wished to press charges.

“I told them each time, absolutely, yes,” he said.

Slant, who described himself as a daily cyclist on the oceanfront path and a longtime advocate for public safety, said he had deliberately avoided the promenade in recent years due to concerns over crime and instability in the area.

“I actually haven’t been to Third Street in many years because I know how problematic it is,” he said. “We used to go there almost every weekend, but now I don’t think I’ll ever be going back.”

He said the experience reinforced what he sees as a broader deterioration in public safety across coastal neighborhoods.

“We used to joke that if only we lived in Santa Monica or the Palisades, it would be safer,” he said. “Now, there is no safe zone. It's gotten worse everywhere.”

Slant criticized what he called a slow response from police and inaction from on-site security, and said he believes cities like Santa Monica and Los Angeles have allowed the situation to escalate by failing to enforce existing laws and by neglecting mental health interventions.

He pointed to cities like Manhattan Beach, which recently earned recognition for reducing street homelessness through a coordinated enforcement and outreach program. He also praised Gov. Gavin Newsom’s efforts to expand judicial and medical authority to detain those suffering from severe mental illness under California’s CARE Court program.

“I think if the voters start electing people who actually want to do something, things could change,” Slant said. “But right now, I don’t think our leaders are willing to take action.”

Slant has lived in Venice for more than 30 years and he describes himself as a digital creator working in both on-camera and voiceover production. He said that while his injuries were not severe, the experience left a lasting impression.

“I was more worried about bike theft than about getting tackled,” he said. “I never imagined something like this could happen just for standing next to a bicycle.”

The Daily Press reached out to the Santa Monica Police Department, who said, “On Sunday, May 11, 2025, at approximately 3:06pm, police officers responded to the area of 3rd Street Promenade and Santa Monica Blvd regarding a reported assault. The victim reported being pushed off his bicycle and sustained minor injuries. He was evaluated on scene and did not require transport to a hospital.

“Officers located the suspect nearby. During the arrest, a use of force occurred, including the deployment of a Taser. The suspect was taken into custody. The investigation remains ongoing.”