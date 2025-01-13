Date/Time of Incident: Sunday, January 12th

Type of Incident: Traffic Stop

Location: Lincoln Boulevard / Montana Avenue

Suspect(s): Mujica, Timyan Exequiel (Aug-27-2004)

At 7:20 PM, while driving eastbound on the 600 block of Montana Avenue, officers observed a vehicle with no front license plate in violation of CVC 5200(a). A records check revealed the vehicle’s registration was expired in violation of CVC 4000(a). Officers contacted Mujica who had a Felony Warrant for Grand Theft out of San Bernardino County. The warrant was confirmed, and Mujica was placed under arrest. During a search of Mujica's vehicle, officers found a shoe box containing 24 pairs of glasses (sunglasses and prescription frames).

Twelve of the glasses still had price tags on them adding up to $3,100.00 in value. The glasses were seized as evidence pending an investigation.