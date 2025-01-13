Date/Time of Incident: Friday, January 10th

Type of Incident: Traffic Stop

Location: 4th Street / Alta Ave

Suspect(s): Toles, Markhi (Aug-14-2004); Charles, Joshua (Dec-25-2004); Garcia, Fernando Jr (Dec-14-2002); Toles, Khamari (Aug-03-2005)

At 4:20 AM, officers from the SMPD and mutual aid officers from UCLA PD performed a traffic stop of a vehicle in the evacuation zone during the hours of the Santa Monica curfew order. The vehicle had darkly tinted windows and license plates that did not belong to the vehicle. Officers observed multiple license plates in the front driver side of the vehicle, one of which belonged to the vehicle. During their investigation, officers also found multiple key fobs, a key fob programmer, a window breaker, a small saw and gloves inside the vehicle. All parties inside the vehicle had multiple key fobs in their possession. The driver and passengers were all arrested for 182(a)(1) PC (Conspiracy to Commit a Felony) and 10851(a) VC – Vehicle Theft as the felony they were attempting to commit. Additionally, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Fernando Garcia Jr, was placed under arrest for 4463 VC (Fake/Fraudulent License Plate) and 485 PC (Misappropriated of Lost Property).