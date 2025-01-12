With windspeeds of up to 50 miles per hour returning to Los Angeles this week, residents are being urged to stay out of evacuation zones for their safety and the safety of public safety workers.

Firefighters said Sunday that there are still active fires and dangerous hotspots in all fire zones, including the Palisades Fire, that could be fanned into life by the new winds. Even zones without active fire are potentially deadly for residents with downed power lines across all areas.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said the high winds and low humidity will keep the fire threat very high in the near future.

“I asked our county residents in wildfire prone areas to understand that the necessary public safety power shut offs are important for our collective safety in preventing the next wildfire natural disaster,” he said Sunday.”

Marrone said firefighters are dedicated to fighting the fire.

“And finally, to all LA County residents, please be assured that we will continue to battle these wildfires from the air and on the ground until they are fully contained,” he said. “We stand alongside all of you as we begin repopulation of evacuated areas, establishment of disaster recovery centers and the rebuilding of your homes, your communities and your lives.”

Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley reiterated the call to stay out of evacuation zones.

“I'd like to express and explain the why, why our residents are not allowed to come back into that area,” she said. “There are still active fires that are burning within the Palisades area, making it extremely, extremely dangerous for the public. There's no power, there's no water, there's broken gas lines, and we have unstable structures. The first responders are working as quickly as possible to ensure that it is safe for you to return into your communities. Canine search teams have been deployed to assist with our recovery efforts.”

Sheriff Robert Luna said he has had personal conversations with evacuees and while everyone sympathizes with the deep loss experienced by those who have been evacuated, public safety has to be protected.

“So be aware that we're at approximately 105,000 residents under evacuation orders and approximately 87,000 residents under evacuation warnings. I just want to remind everybody, if you are asked to leave and you're in an evacuation order area, your life is in danger. You need to leave,” he said. “I know, and it's been stated already, a lot of our residents are trying to get back, and they're frustrated. I stopped by several checkpoints, both in Altadena and Malibu yesterday. I personally listened to residents, ‘please, please, let me back in.’ So I'm just going to say this, in driving around some of these areas they literally look like war zones. There are downed power poles, electric wires. There are still some smoldering fires. It is not safe.”