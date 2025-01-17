The Santa Monica Police Department has identified Fabian Mendez (Male Hispanic, 6’3” and 280 lbs, tattoos on forearms including “Zamora” in large letters) as the suspect in a Wednesday murder.

On January 15, 2025, at approximately 1:30am, a shooting occurred in the 200 Block of Broadway in Santa Monica. Just prior to the incident, an unidentified female was seen arguing with the victim, a male believed to be homeless. The suspect, Fabian Mendez of Inglewood, approached the victim and chased him into the middle of the street, shooting the victim in the back. The suspect was last seen running northbound in Alley 2 and out of sight.

Despite officers’ efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released and is pending notification of his next of kin.

The Santa Monica Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating Fabian Mendez. Mendez is considered armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach or engage the suspect. Please call 911 when safe to do so.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Detective Reyes at 310-458-4852, Detective Sergeant Lozano at 310-458-8774, or the Watch Commander (available 24 hours a day) at 310-458-8427.