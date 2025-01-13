Date/Time of Incident: Saturday, January 11th

Type of Incident: Burglary

Location: 400 Block San Vicente

Suspect(s): Love, Joshua Kaliel (May-09-1995)

At 10:00 PM, a Santa Monica Traffic Officer was flagged down by a witness who reported a subject was in a breezeway at an apartment building in the 400 Block of San Vicente. The subject was seen going through cabinets in the common area and garage of the building. Officers responding to the location located a subject matching the witness’s description in the alley rear in the 600 Block of San Vicente Boulevard. The subject, later identified as Love, saw officers and ran. He was eventually detained without incident. Love consented to a search of his person and was found to be in possession of a gold-colored window punch, a common burglary tool. Love was also in possession of one blue mechanic glove and a ski mask. Officers canvassed the area and located the matching blue mechanic glove. One of the officers on scene recognized Love from an encounter on January 10th when the officer advised Love about the curfew and evacuation orders. He was arrested at that time for possession of methamphetamine.