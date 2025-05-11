A man was hospitalized in stable condition Saturday night after a stabbing near the Santa Monica Pier, where police say a dispute between two individuals believed to be experiencing homelessness escalated into violence.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Ocean Avenue and Colorado Avenue at approximately 8:22pm following reports of an altercation. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had sustained stab wounds; emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving treatment for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Preliminary details indicate that the incident began as a verbal confrontation between the two men, which quickly turned physical. A suspect was identified and located not far from the scene. Police confirmed his involvement after detaining him and took him into custody without resistance.

A SMAlert was issued at 9:37pm indicating that city personnel were responding to an incident at Ocean Ave and Colorado Ave and that the intersection at the epicenter of the city's tourist district would remain closed for some time. An "all clear" notification was eventually sent at 10:24pm.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved. Officers are continuing to gather evidence and speak with witnesses in an effort to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SMPD Watch Commander, available 24/7 at (310) 458-8427.

scott.snowden@smdp.com