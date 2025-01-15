A man was killed in the middle of a Downtown Santa Monica street this morning after an argument escalated into a shooting.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department the shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Broadway.

“Just prior to the incident, an unidentified female was seen arguing with the victim, a male believed to be homeless,” said SMPD in a statement. “The suspect, a male white or Hispanic, approached the victim and chased him into the middle of the street, shooting the victim in the back. The suspect was last seen running northbound in Alley 2 and out of sight.”

SMPD said officers arrived on scene and attempted lifesaving efforts. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified. Detectives are currently reviewing witness statements and surveillance video to identify the parties involved.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Det. Reyes (Isaac.Reyes@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-4852, Detective Sergeant Lozano (Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-8774, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.