On January 13th at about 6:45 AM Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Ocean Ave and California Ave in response to a call of a hit-and-run of a department employee. Northbound California toward Pacific Coast Highway is closed to vehicular traffic and only accessible by emergency vehicles. According to witnesses, two National Guard vehicles were traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Ocean Avenue heading down California Ave toward Pacific Coast Highway. Witnesses saw a dark green Toyota Highlander follow the National Guard vehicles on the wrong side of the road and attempt to gain access to evacuation areas in violation of the shutdown.

A SMPD Traffic Services Officer (TSO) approached the Toyota and signaled it needed to stop. The TSO approached the vehicle and attempted to explain to the driver he was not authorized to pass through the checkpoint. The driver of the vehicle did not follow the order and instead continued through the barrier, driving over the TSO’s foot as he left. Officers monitoring the broadcast of the vehicle description utilized the department’s network of Flock cameras to locate the vehicle in the 2200 Block of Pico Boulevard. The officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and confirmed through statements from the passenger it was the striking vehicle in the hit-and-run. The driver was identified as Walter William Larkins IV (DOB: 02-13-1987).

Larkins, a resident of Malibu, was arrested for Felony Hit and Run (hit-and-run resulting in injury to a person) and several additional violations of vehicle code.

The TSO was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for a soft tissue injury.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Raleigh at Evan.Raleigh@santamonica.gov, our non-emergency dispatch line at 310-458-8491, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at 310-458-8427.

Submitted by Lt. Erika Aklufi