The woman found dead on a local beach in February has been named as Tianna Thomas, in a fundraiser organized by her sister to return her body to Georgia for burial.

Thomas was discovered wrapped in a sleeping bag near the waterline in the 1500 block of Santa Monica Beach around 7 a.m. on February 10, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Officials said she had suffered visible trauma to her face and was pronounced dead at the scene by Santa Monica Fire Department personnel.

The case has been ruled a homicide, according to Kiara Porter, who identified herself as Thomas's sister. Porter said she was notified of her sister's death by a Los Angeles investigator on February 11.

"My sister was a very outgoing person who loves to travel, help out communities and give back to the poor," Porter wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. "I never thought I would have to write a GoFundMe for any siblings. I'm devastated and don't know what else to do."

Porter is raising funds to transport her sister's remains to Georgia, where their family lives, and to cover funeral expenses. Thomas leaves behind two children, according to the fundraiser.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Thomas's death. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Peter Zamfirov at Peter.Zamfirov@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Alfonso Lozano at Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bring-tianna-thomas-home-for-funeral.