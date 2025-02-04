The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors moved to strengthen its fight against human trafficking Tuesday, giving unanimous approval to explore the creation of a countywide prevention coordinating body and centralized data collection system.

The motion, authored by Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, comes amid intensified law enforcement efforts that recently led to more than 500 arrests statewide during a weeklong multi-agency operation.

"Human trafficking is a crisis that demands a bold, coordinated response," Horvath said. "Survivors deserve a system that prioritizes their safety, dignity, and access to support."

The initiative builds on the county's previous efforts, including a 2017 sex trafficking symposium in Pomona and a 2023 motion titled "Reimagining LA County's Approach to Human Trafficking." Officials noted that communities like Monterey Park have become centralized locations for vulnerable immigrants who often lack English proficiency, financial stability, or legal immigration status.

The proposed coordinating body would operate within the Department of Public Health, while the data collection system would facilitate information sharing among county departments, agencies, and community organizations.

The county's enhanced focus on prevention and coordination comes as law enforcement agencies report significant progress in enforcement efforts. Operation "Reclaim and Rebuild," involving more than 100 law enforcement agencies statewide, resulted in over 230 arrests by the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and Long Beach Police Department alone.

"Our actions saved one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds, one 16-year-old, and two 17-year-olds from lives that were being exploited by abuse and danger," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. "These results underscore that when law enforcement, government agencies, advocacy groups, and community members join forces, we can make a difference."

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman emphasized his office's commitment to prosecution, saying, "Human traffickers are essentially modern-day slave masters who should be on clear notice that we will find them, arrest them, prosecute them, and seek maximum time behind bars for their despicable acts of preying on young girls and boys."

The District Attorney's office has already filed multiple cases from the operation, with charges ranging from human trafficking of minors to pandering. Several defendants face significant prison sentences if convicted, including one who could receive up to 70 years to life plus 20 years in state prison.

Sheriff Robert G. Luna stressed the importance of collaboration in addressing the issue: "Our dedicated personnel work tirelessly to rescue victims, hold traffickers accountable, and raise awareness. However, this fight requires collaboration."

The county's Bureau of Victim Services remains available to assist victims with trauma-informed services at 1-800-380-3811.