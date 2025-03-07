Santa Monica police arrested a homeless woman Tuesday morning suspected of setting multiple fires along a commercial corridor after firefighters spotted her attempting to ignite another blaze.

Theresa Lynn Barron, 45, was taken into custody around 5:48 a.m. after Santa Monica Fire Department personnel requested emergency police assistance for multiple arsons in the area of Alley 19 and Santa Monica Boulevard, authorities said.

Officers responding to the scene found Barron holding a lighter near 19th Street and Colorado Avenue, according to police. Investigators determined she had just set a third fire near Alley 19 and Broadway that was actively burning when authorities arrived. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Police said witness statements helped identify Barron as the suspect. Authorities described her as homeless and originally from Alabama with no prior arson arrests.

The arson locations included a trash container near a bus stop at Alley 19 and westbound Santa Monica Boulevard, a sign in the 1900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, and large blue city recycling containers in the 1500 block of Alley 19.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fires.

Santa Monica police and fire officials urged residents to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911 or the non-emergency dispatch at 310-458-8491.

Edited by SMDP Staff