A man was fatally shot on Sunday night during an attempted robbery inside a closed retail store on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade, prompting a swift response from police and the arrest of a second suspect connected to the incident.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of the Promenade around 9:30pm for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found one person critically injured inside the store. That individual was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Investigators say the business owner had arranged a private, after-hours sale with a known associate. During the meeting, a second man, believed to be connected to the associate, entered the store and sprayed the owner with a chemical irritant. A physical struggle broke out and the owner, who was carrying a legally owned firearm, shot the suspect.

The associate who arranged the sale was taken into custody at the scene and later arrested in connection with the attempted robbery. The store owner was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities described the incident as targeted, involving individuals who knew one another. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The building in which the incident took place is believed to be 1331-1335 Third Street, home to Sole & Laces and 2bella, part of three connected spaces owned by realtor John Alle. The back of the building is just a few doors down from the Westside Comedy Theater and opposite the back of the 1318 4th Street pickleball installation.

Alle is an established critic of Santa Monica’s local government who makes public safety, crime and homelessness the frequent subject of emails and social media posts. His property includes a center store that has been vacant since the pandemic that he uses to hang various banners attacking elected officials including the most recent banner targeting Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

The Daily Press reached out to both Alle and Andrew Thomas, CEO of Downtown Santa Monica, Inc, but at the time of going to press had received no reply.

The case remains under active investigation and officials said additional details will be released soon. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SMPD Watch Commander, available 24/7 at (310) 458-8427.

