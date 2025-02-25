A 17-year-old was arrested late on Saturday night following a traffic stop by officers from the Santa Monica Police Department after a passenger in the rear of the car was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

On February 22, 2025, at approximately 11pm, officers conducted a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration. A backseat passenger was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun with a defaced serial number.

The 17-year-old suspect, with no prior criminal record, was placed under arrest. The police department have not yet released information on the where the traffic stop was or what kind of vehicle was pulled over.

