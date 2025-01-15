From an outsider’s perspective, the Los Angeles influencer scene may seem fake, but there’s been nothing more real than the community’s response to Los Angeles County fires.

Those with massive social media followings have been mobilizing their followers in incredible ways this past week, pointing millions in the direction of individual families and causes that have been in desperate need of resources. A-list stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Halle Berry have made considerable donations to fire relief efforts, but this just scratches the surface of the power of celebrity in this dire time.

Four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and certified fitness trainer Katie Austin has over 2 million followers across her social accounts, and has been able to raise over $50,000 in supplies to first responders via her scope of influence. Working alongside her friend Kelsey Turnbull and her brother, Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Brayden Turnbull, Austin captured the attention of followers to get supplies “directly and efficiently.”

These supplies include snacks and protein beyond the basic meals firefighters have been served, as well as needs like sunscreen, during their arduous 24-plus hour shifts.

“I saw it firsthand, responders who are only getting fed breakfast, lunch and dinner, and probably the same pastry every day for breakfast (and) the same cold turkey sandwich every day,” Austin said. “So (I helped) knowing that you could light up their life with just sunscreen, baby wipes, a Cheez-It bag, an energy drink, and all the things that they cannot probably get for weeks.”

Austin was in Las Vegas when she became informed of the Palisades Fire near her husband’s work site, and was able to get one of the final flights back to Los Angeles in order to mobilize personally and professionally. At her South Bay abode, she took in seven people throughout the week, and signed up to volunteer at local churches as quickly as she could.

Professionally, she leveraged her massive social presence not only to give first responders aid, but give evacuees a safe space via direct messaging. Displaced and/or evacuated persons would connect with the fitness trainer, with Austin pointing her followers in their direction with specific requests for goods. Austin stated that this gave her followers a feeling like they’re “specifically helping” and not aimlessly throwing money at a cause they aren’t sure about.

In addition, Austin has offered social media advertisements to brand clients in the future if her normal monetary rate for a post could be converted into supply funds.

“I now have seen a totally different light of how I can use my platform for good, and I think it will forever change me … I’ve seen the good in humanity much, much more than (the) bad and (how) the power of social media can directly and ASAP, make a difference,” Austin said.

Those wanting to jump into the fight in Los Angeles, Austin added, should “focus on one person, one family, one crew, one firefighter” instead of overwhelming yourself with so many different causes to choose from. From everyone on the outside looking in, Austin says they’ve found out how tightknit the supposedly insincere LA celebrity scene is.

“A lot of people are online right now saying influencers could be doing more … (but) there are so many influencers mobilizing their followers like I am,” she said. “There are so many people out on social media doing the best that they can, and so I’m actually very proud of the influencer community for stepping up.”