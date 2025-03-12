The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has cleared hazardous materials from half of the properties that were initially too dangerous for EPA crews to handle after burning in the Palisades Fire earlier this year.

The milestone comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom mobilizes resources statewide to prepare for a series of powerful storms expected to bring heavy rain to fire-scarred areas, raising concerns about potential debris flows and flooding.

The Army Corps has completed hazardous materials removal at 2,269 of the 4,499 properties that were deferred by the Environmental Protection Agency during the first phase of cleanup operations. The EPA had completed work on approximately 9,000 other properties before passing the more challenging sites to the Army Corps.

"We know how much these families and communities have already been through, and we are working with a sense of urgency to help them move forward," said Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles Wildfires Recovery Field Office.

The deferred properties presented additional safety challenges including structurally compromised buildings, unstable terrain and limited access, requiring specialized equipment and expertise before hazardous materials could be safely removed.

Army engineers conduct "make safer" operations to stabilize conditions before removing toxic materials. This includes removing unstable debris that poses collapse risks, clearing hazardous obstacles blocking safe entry, and stabilizing terrain to protect personnel. Heavy equipment and controlled demolition are sometimes required to complete these operations.

Once properties are secured, crews remove hazardous items such as vehicle batteries, propane tanks, paint cans, solvents, automotive oils, appliances and asbestos-containing materials.

In addition to the Phase 1 work, Swenson noted the Corps is "making steady progress in Phase 2 debris removal, with more than 125 properties completed and returned to the County, and over 400 parcels in various stages of hydromulch application, erosion control, and final sign-off."

Meanwhile, as a series of storms approaches California through Friday, state officials are particularly concerned about areas affected by recent fires, including the Palisades Fire, which burned in the steep terrain of the Santa Monica Mountains. The fire damaged homes and forced evacuations in Pacific Palisades and rain can destabilize burned landscapes.

Newsom has directed the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to coordinate a statewide response to the anticipated storms, pre-deploying more than 400 personnel across seven counties, including Los Angeles.

"As California faces more severe weather, we're deploying fire and rescue resources throughout the state to protect communities," Newsom said. "At the same time, we're continuing our efforts to protect Altadena and the Palisades from potential debris flows."

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for portions of Southern California, with rainfall totals expected to reach up to 2 inches in lower elevations and 4 inches in higher elevations. Officials warn that burned areas are particularly vulnerable to debris flows and flash flooding when heavy rain falls over denuded landscapes.

Resources deployed to Los Angeles County include fire engine strike teams, specialized rescue crews, bulldozers, helicopters, swift water rescue teams, and an urban search and rescue team. The California Conservation Corps has also positioned more than 20 regional crews ready to respond.

"If you're in the path of these storms, please prepare now and listen to local authorities," Newsom urged residents.

State and local officials recommend that residents sign up for emergency alerts, prepare evacuation go-bags, learn multiple evacuation routes, prepare for potential power outages, and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

For more information on wildfire debris removal efforts, residents can visit recovery.lacounty.gov. Updates on road conditions are available through Caltrans QuickMap at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.