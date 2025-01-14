The high winds responsible for the firestorm consuming much of Los Angeles County remain dangerous to residents long after the flames have been extinguished as they can spread toxic ash and dust far beyond the fire zone.

Health officials reiterated the threat from airborne pollution this week saying residents who are exposed to ash need to wear high grade masks to avoid potential health problems.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) has issued warnings about dust and ash for much of the county.

According to the AQMD high winds may disperse ash from the Palisades and Eaton impact zones. Winds may also disperse ash from the Hurst, Kenneth, Line, Airport, and Bridge fire burn scars. They said ash impacts are possible in all areas to the south and west of these burned areas.

The windblown ash particles may be too large to be detected by air quality instrumentation and will not influenceAir Quality Index(AQI) levels. However, ash particles are typically visible to the naked eye either in the air or on outdoor surfaces. However, there may be dangers that are simply undetectable.

“People may think, ‘Well, I don’t see or smell smoke anymore, and it looks sunny like it normally does in Southern California,’ and be lulled into thinking everything is fine,” said pulmonologist Jeremy Falk, MD, associate professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai. “But much of what can harm us in situations like this doesn’t have an odor. The Air Quality Index system was developed for everyday pollution, and not necessarily to warn us about particles that are not typically in the air because of wildfires.”

Falk, along with Irina Dralyuk, MD, a Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s pulmonologist, and Daryl Banta, MD, pulmonologist and medical director of Pulmonology and Critical Care at Huntington Health, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai, said it’s best to err on the side of caution and stay as safe as possible during periods of bad air quality—which will be around as long as the fires continue to burn.

“Homes and buildings are full of all kinds of materials that are toxic when burned—plastics, oil products, metals—and the Air Quality Index does not pick up on that. Another limitation is in the unpredictable, shifting winds. You don't know if the air quality data that you're viewing is up to date. What may be an ‘acceptable’ level of air pollution one minute may be a very different level half an hour later. It's the unknown that makes this situation so dangerous.”

Dust is a similar concern although it should be reported in air quality levels. Dust may create an unhealthy environment for sensitive groups or worse in portions of Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties in the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley.

Anish Mahajan with the LA County Department of Public Health said high grade masks are needed to filter out the dangerous toxins.

“You should wear proper respiratory mass, such as an N95 or a P100 mask to help protect you,” he said. “These masks are specifically designed to reduce the exposure to harmful fine particles found in the ash and smoke which can penetrate deep into your lungs and cause serious health problems. And remember, ash is not just dirt. It's hazardous fine dust that can irritate or harm your respiratory system and other parts of your body where it lands. Also note that cloth masks, medical masks, and the regular blue ones, bandanas, they do not provide adequate protection against ash and fine particles. They're not designed to filter out. These are hazardous materials you really need to wear, N95 or P100 if you're seeing the ash in your area to protect yourself.”

"The longer you're outside breathing air that we know is not safe, the more you're putting yourself at high risk," Dr. Falk said, recommending that exercise be moved indoors and N95 masks be worn when outdoors is necessary.

Inside homes and vehicles, experts advise keeping windows closed and ensuring air conditioning systems are set to recirculate rather than pull in outside air. If smoke or ash penetrates buildings, masks should be worn indoors as well.

Children are particularly vulnerable to smoke exposure, according to Dr. Dralyuk, who recommends N95 masks for children of all ages when outside. Parents should watch for symptoms including coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, and mental changes.

"If you have severe symptoms, such as severe cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, dizziness or confusion after smoke exposure, seek immediate medical attention," Dr. Banta said.

Health officials warn that prolonged exposure to particulate matter may increase risks for stroke, heart attacks, lung conditions and cancer. The elderly, young children, and those with preexisting lung or heart conditions are especially susceptible.

Milder symptoms can include irritated eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, and headaches. People with chronic conditions are advised to ensure rescue medications are current and readily available.

“If the air outside is bad to breathe, do what you can to not breathe it,” Falk said. “There’s nothing high tech about it. Just use common sense—that’s going to be our best way out of this.”