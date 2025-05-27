Popular Santa Monica Deli Closed After Rodent, Insect Infestation Found

Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery, a beloved Santa Monica institution known for its Godmother sandwich and Italian specialties, was ordered closed May 21 after county health inspectors discovered a rodent and insect infestation at the Lincoln Boulevard location.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shuttered the deli at 1517 Lincoln Blvd. under California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1, citing conditions that pose a potential health hazard to the public.

During the inspection, county health officials documented 13 total violation points at the moderate-risk retail food market, with 11 points attributed specifically to the presence of vermin — a violation classified as "major" under health department standards. Additional infractions involved equipment cleanliness and general maintenance of the facility's floors, walls and ceilings.

The closure has left regular customers without access to the deli's signature sandwiches and Italian grocery items that have made it a neighborhood staple for years. No reopening date has been announced.

Regulars, and SMDP reporters, visiting the restaurant were surprised at the notification saying they had purchased from the store within hours of hearing about the closure. The store has been shuttered for several days with doors darkened and its once packed parking lot blocked by the gate.

The health department has not provided details on when a follow-up inspection will occur. The facility will remain closed until all violations are corrected and officials clear it for safe operation.

Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery's sudden closure has raised concerns among customers who have relied on the establishment for both prepared foods and market staples. The deli has been a longstanding fixture in the Santa Monica community, frequently praised for its authentic Italian offerings and generous sandwich portions.

The facility will remain shuttered pending correction of all cited violations and clearance from public health officials for safe operation.

For inquiries about the health inspection report, the public can contact the Los Angeles County Public Health Department at (888) 700-9995.