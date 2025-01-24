Two major fires in and around Los Angeles are burning for a third week, destroying more than 14,000 structures and displacing tens of thousands.

In the midst of the devastation, relief efforts continue across communities and industries — with musicians rallying to several causes, notably the FireAid benefit concert.

Billie Eilish, Jelly Roll, Peso Pluma, Joni Mitchell, Sting, Anderson .Paak — and quintessentially Californian acts like the recently reunited No Doubt and the Red Hot Chili Peppers — are just a few of the 28 artists getting together to raise money for the one-night only benefit concert planned for Jan. 30th in two Los Angeles sports venues.

Maybe you've heard of FireAid. If you haven't — well, that's about to change. Here's everything you need to know about the rapidly expanding benefit concert.

What is FireAid?

FireAid is a star-studded benefit concert organized for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief. It is being produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family with Live Nation and AEG Presents.

FireAid proceeds will "be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters," according to a press release. "All proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go directly to the event's designated beneficiaries."

When and where will FireAid take place?

FireAid will take over two Inglewood, California venues on Jan. 30th: the Kia Forum starting at 6:00pm PST and the Intuit Dome starting at 7:30pm PST.

Who is performing at FireAid?

Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Tate McRae and Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at the Intuit Dome.

Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, Pink, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, the Black Crowes, Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform at the Kia Forum.

Matthews and Mayer will perform live together for the first time.

Can I stream FireAid?

Yes. It will be broadcast and streamed live on Apple Music, Apple TV+, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube. It will also be shown at select AMC Theatre locations in the U.S.

Where can I get tickets to FireAid?

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 12 pm PST via Ticketmaster. They start at $99. Both venues and Ticketmaster have waived the fees for the event to ensure all sales benefit FireAid relief efforts.

Will ticketholders get to attend both concerts?

No. However, Intuit Dome attendees will get to watch the Kia Forum performances on screens inside the venue before their event begins. Kia Forum attendees will get to do the same after their performances conclude.

What are some of the other ways the music industry has responded to the fires?

Since the wildfires started, celebrities and entertainment organizations have pledged millions to help those who have been displaced or lost their homes, including a $2.5 million contribution from Beyoncé to a newly launched LA Fire Relief Fund created by her charitable foundation, BeyGOOD. Recently, The Weeknd donated $1 million to the LAFD Foundation, GoFundMe's Wildfire Relief Fund, and LA Regional Food Bank.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares also launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with a $1 million donation. Thanks to additional contributions, they've already distributed $2 million in emergency aid.

