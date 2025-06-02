SMC Planetarium Offers Two Free Virtual Shows in June

Santa Monica College Planetarium will present two free virtual astronomy shows in June, continuing its Friday evening online programming while the new planetarium facility completes construction.

The shows will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on June 6 and June 27 at smc.edu/planetarium, preceded by abbreviated versions of the popular Night Sky Show at 7 p.m. Both presentations will include opportunities for viewers to interact with lecturers and ask questions.

The June 6 program, "Meeting the Universe on a California Mountaintop: The Great Debate and Its Resolution," will be led by lecturer Jim Mahon. The presentation examines early 20th-century debates about spiral nebulae and whether the Milky Way constituted the entire universe or if distant spiral formations existed beyond it.

The controversy centered on a highly publicized 1920 debate that failed to resolve the question due to insufficient data. Three years later, observations from California's Mount Wilson provided crucial evidence that helped settle the dispute about the nature and distance of these celestial objects.

Sarah Vincent will present the June 27 show, "Radio Astronomy: Exploring the Low-Energy Universe." The program explores how radio frequency observations allow scientists to see through cosmic dust that obscures visible light, revealing hidden features of galactic cores, protoplanetary discs and black hole event horizons.

Both shows include the latest astronomy and space exploration news as part of the Night Sky Show segment. The planetarium staff currently uses Zoom software to deliver presentations while the new SMC Planetarium and Observatory undergoes final construction phases.

Viewers must install Zoom software on their computers to participate. Free downloads are available at zoom.com.

The Friday evening virtual shows represent a continuation of SMC Planetarium's educational programming during the facility transition period. All programming remains subject to change or cancellation without advance notice.

More information is available online at smc.edu/planetarium.

Edited by SMDP Staff