Santa Monica College's Concert Chorale and Horizon Music Group will perform "Tipping Point: Climate & Racial Injustice" on Friday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center.

The concert will feature three major works examining contemporary social issues. The centerpiece is the world premiere of "Tipping Point," co-created by SMC students and internationally renowned LGBTQ+ composer Sherry Blevins to express the urgency of addressing climate change.

The program also includes "Seven Last Words of the Unarmed" by Black composer Joel Thompson, which sets to music the final words spoken by seven Black men killed by law enforcement. The evening will conclude with Samuel Barber's "Agnus Dei," also known as "Adagio for Strings."

SMC music instructor Jeremiah Selvey will direct the performance at the venue located at 1310 11th Street at Santa Monica Boulevard.

Tickets cost $12 for general admission plus a service charge, while students with valid identification receive free admission. Advance tickets can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 during limited weekday hours.

Tickets will also be available at The Broad Stage Box Office beginning 45 minutes before the performance. The venue offers free on-site parking, and seating operates on a first-arrival basis.

The concert represents a collaboration between SMC's music department and professional musicians to address pressing social issues through choral music. The world premiere of "Tipping Point" highlights student involvement in creating new works that reflect contemporary concerns about environmental and social justice.

The diverse program spans multiple composers and themes, from climate activism to racial justice, concluding with Barber's classical composition. All performances remain subject to change or cancellation without advance notice.

Additional information is available by calling 310-434-4323.

Edited by SMDP Staff