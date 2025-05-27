Santa Monica College's Music Department will present its inaugural SMC Collaboration Showcase featuring ensemble works from jazz, commercial and European art music traditions Tuesday, June 3, at 11:15 a.m.

The free concert will take place in The Edye Second Space at the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street at Santa Monica Boulevard. Free parking is available on-site, and seating will be first-come, first-served.

The showcase will feature arrangements and compositions created by SMC students enrolled in the college's new Music 49 (Combo and Chamber Ensemble) class. The course is led by SMC Music Professor Jimmy Cheesman and Music Department Chair Brian Driscoll.

Launched this spring, the class allows students to explore, prepare, rehearse and perform music across various styles for small ensembles, including jazz combos, chamber quartets, rock bands and commercial ensembles. Students also learn practical aspects of equipment, technology and rehearsal logistics.

"This new class takes us a step closer to closing a gap in our music department's course offerings for the performance of commercial music," Driscoll said. "Students get to create collaborative performances while freely shifting between styles and instrumentation from piece to piece."

The innovative format allows students to participate in diverse musical experiences within a single class session. A student might perform in a four-part 16th-century madrigal, then switch to drums or guitar for a contemporary popular song.

"It's so much fun for Prof. Cheesman and me to see students' innovative ideas for ensembles, and it's rewarding to see their approaches to rehearsal and performance become more effective as the class moves along to culminate with the SMC Collaboration Showcase," Driscoll said.

The showcase represents the culmination of the semester-long course, demonstrating students' collaborative abilities across multiple musical genres and performance styles.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323. All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff