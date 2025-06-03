Santa Monica's month-long Pride celebration returns in June with expanded programming across multiple venues, culminating in a full day of events on Saturday, June 21.

The citywide celebration spans the Promenade, Pier, Main Street and Santa Monica Place, featuring art, activities, entertainment and community resources supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The partnership includes Downtown Santa Monica Inc., Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica Pier and Main Street Santa Monica, collaborating with the City of Santa Monica and Santa Monica Travel & Tourism.

At Santa Monica Pier, Fabulous Fables: Drag Queen Pride Family-Edition runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the historic Merry Go-Round Building. The family-friendly event, presented with The Crow Comedy Club, features face painting, live performance by Santa Monica Playhouse, poetry reading by Santa Monica Poet Laureate Anne Carmack, drag storytelling and a Books & Cookies pop-up.

The Pride at the Pier Beach Sporting Experience runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with OutLoud Sports hosting mini tournaments in kickball, dodgeball, soccer, football, volleyball, tennis and cornhole. Simultaneously, Pride at the Pier Beach Volleyball offers open-format play for all skill levels through Pride Point Volleyball.

Santa Monica Place hosts Pride Disco and Kid Zone from noon to 4 p.m., featuring a family-friendly Silent Disco and craft activities with Cayton Children's Museum. The venue's Lanterns of Love display will illuminate Center Plaza throughout June.

Pride on the Promenade takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. with musical performances, giveaways, interactive games and LGBTQ+ businesses on Third Street Promenade. The event is part of Downtown Santa Monica's Entertainment Zone, allowing guests to carry alcoholic beverages while strolling.

Main Street Santa Monica offers Drag Bingo in the Beer Garden from 3 to 6 p.m., alongside the Summer Soulstice celebration. The street closes to cars from Strand Street to Pier Avenue for live music, family activities and art installations.

The weekend concludes Sunday, June 22, with the Pride on the Pier Dance Party.

Additional June events include the City's Pride Proclamation on May 27, SaMo Pride Drag Bingo Night on June 5, AIDS LifeCycle Finish Line Festival on June 7, Family PRIDE at Annenberg Community Beach House on June 13, and Rainbow Family Storytime at Ocean Park Branch Library on June 17.

For event registration and vendor opportunities, visit eventeny.com/events/pride-on-the-promenade-20126. Main Street Drag Bingo tickets are available at mainstreetsm.com. Complete schedules and updates are at SMPride.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff