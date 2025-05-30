Playwright Edward Allan Baker Brings Raw Drama to Hollywood Fringe Festival

A searing one-act play exploring domestic violence and teen parenthood will debut at two venues during the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival this June.

‘Face Divided’ written by Edward Allan Baker and directed by Steven C. Fisher, follows 20-year-old mother Debbie as she waits in a Providence hospital emergency room for her husband after a traumatic incident involving their daughter. The 40-minute production examines generational trauma, poverty and the fragile line between love and survival as tension escalates and the couple's relationship begins to unravel.

Baker, a Fringe veteran whose work has been praised by The New York Times, is known for his raw portrayals of working-class characters. The playwright has two productions featured in this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival.

"Raw. Honest. Devastating," according to promotional materials, the play exposes unspoken truths and simmering blame as the young couple faces potential collapse. Baker's work gives voice to those "not just surviving a bad day—but living through bad years."

The cast includes Deborah Baum as Debbie Irons, Trentyn Evans as Freddie Irons and Ava Rose Paul as Sue Wilcox. Baum also serves as producer.

Performances will take place at The Other Space at The Actors Company, located at 916 N. Formosa Ave., and Hudson Theatres Mainstage at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd.

The preview performance is scheduled for Friday, June 6 at 10:30 p.m. at The Other Space. The official run includes shows on Friday, June 13 at 8 p.m. at Hudson Mainstage; Saturday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m. at The Other Space; Thursday, June 26 at 10:30 p.m. at The Other Space; and Friday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at The Other Space.

The production is recommended for ages 16 and older. Tickets are available through the Fringe website. Paid parking is available at both venues.

