Saturday, June 1, 7pm, Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage, 1211 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

The Santa Monica Playhouse Black History Month Project presents Stogie Kenyatta's NAACP Award-winning solo show about African-American artist-activist Paul Robeson. The performance chronicles Robeson's life as an internationally renowned actor, recording artist, concert singer, All-American athlete and social justice advocate. The Cape Cod Times called the show "powerful & poignant, entertaining & educational, heartfelt & humorous."

The performance includes a post-show Q&A with Kenyatta. General admission $30; $25 for students, seniors and military; group discounts available.

For tickets and information: santamonicaplayhouse.com/paul-robeson.html or 310-394-9779, ext. 1.