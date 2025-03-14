Assemblymember and Democratic Caucus Chair Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood) has withdrawn his bill to redefine allowable homicide in self defense saying fear and confusion has created a false impression of the bill.

The proposed legislation, Bill 1333, would implement a "duty to retreat" provision requiring individuals to attempt withdrawal from dangerous situations before using deadly force outside their homes. It would also limit self-defense claims for those who initiated confrontations and prohibit homicide justification solely for property or habitation defense.

Gun safety advocates praised the measure as necessary to prevent extremism and vigilante violence. Supporters from Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety called it a blueprint for other states.

Critics, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, condemned the bill as criminalizing home defense and protecting criminals. Bianco, who is running for governor as a Republican, referenced voters' recent approval of Proposition 36, which increased penalties for theft and drug offenses.

Zbur said the bill was never intended to limit a crime victim's right to defend themselves but rather targets vigilantes.

“Protecting public safety has always been my top priority. AB 1333 sought to close a dangerous legal loophole that could allow armed aggressors to initiate confrontations in public, kill their victims, and then exploit self-defense laws to escape accountability,” he said in a statement. “The bill does not change the long-standing Castle Doctrine and was never intended to affect anyone’s ability to protect themselves, their family, or their home. As a father and as the victim of a home invasion myself, I understand how essential the right to self defense is.”

He said he worked closely with law enforcement partners and gun safety organizations to strike the right balance of protecting victims from armed vigilantes in public spaces while simultaneously safeguarding the right to self defense.

“Unfortunately, misleading information has fueled fear and confusion about the bill,” he said. “I have decided to withdraw AB 1333 from further consideration, once it is referred to committee on Thursday and has been amended to clarify items that caused confusion.”

Zbur serves as the Democratic Caucus Chair for the California State Assembly and represents the 51st Assembly District, which includes Universal City, Hollywood, Hancock Park, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Westwood, West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and other portions of Los Angeles.