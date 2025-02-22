State Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) has introduced two recent environmental bills addressing household hazardous waste management and clean water protections

Allen said the bills reflect California's ongoing commitment to environmental leadership amid federal policy fluctuations.

The first, Senate Bill 501, would establish California as the nation's second state with an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for household hazardous waste (HHW), following Vermont's lead in 2023. The legislation aims to shift the financial burden of waste management from local governments and taxpayers to the producers of hazardous household products.

"Managing our waste streams has gotten more costly and more dangerous with the increase in household hazardous waste over recent years," Allen said. "EPR is a valuable and proven method to achieving a safer and more sustainable economy that works for everyone involved. We need producers to be a partner in this effort to relieve the immense burdens on local governments, ratepayers, and waste personnel."

The legislation addresses growing concerns about the dangers faced by waste management workers. According to recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, waste collection ranks as the fourth deadliest job in the country, with improper disposal of hazardous materials contributing significantly to workplace risks.

Household hazardous waste includes common items such as pesticides, pool cleaners, compressed gas cylinders, and electronic vaping devices. When improperly disposed of, these items can release toxic chemicals into the environment, contaminate water supplies, and create dangerous conditions for waste workers and first responders.

Industry data underscores the severity of the problem. Rudy Vaccarezza, owner of Cal-Waste Recovery Systems, reported that in 2023 alone, his company removed 183,000 pounds of hazardous waste from recycling sort lines.

"The danger this poses to our workers and the contamination of food-grade materials from hazardous items should be of utmost concern to us all," Vaccarezza stated.

The bill has garnered support from various stakeholders, including the National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), which is sponsoring the legislation.

"Extended producer responsibility – ensuring producers, not taxpayers, pay the cost to manage their products at the end-of-life – has long been a focus of my work," said Heidi Sanborn with NSAC.

Rural communities, which often face disproportionate financial burdens from waste management, have also voiced support. John Kennedy, Legislative Advocate of the Regional Council of Rural Counties, emphasized that "the cost of managing household hazardous waste continues to increase well beyond what local governments can bear."

Allen pointed to recent disasters to highlight the urgency of the legislation. "The mass amounts of HHW stored in residents' homes left behind a toxic mess in the wake of the LA fires earlier this year," he noted. "This EPR Program will provide greater efficiency and know-how for residents to safely dispose of these products, rather than leaving them to sit and rot in their garages."

Concurrent with the waste management bill, Allen introduced Senate Bill 601, the Right to Clean Water Act, which aims to preserve water protections previously guaranteed under the federal Clean Water Act. The legislation responds to the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court Sackett v. EPA decision that reduced federal oversight of certain streams and wetlands.

"The challenges presented by ever-changing federal policy requires California to step up and fill the void that is left when priorities become misaligned," Allen said. "The federal Clean Water Act, punched by the Supreme Court less than two years ago, provided important protections for many waters throughout California. Now more than ever, we must take action to protect vulnerable ecosystems so they may thrive long into the future."

The bill would reinstate permitting requirements for businesses and construction operations to prevent discharge pollutants in California's wetlands and streams. These water systems play crucial roles in providing clean drinking water, supporting biodiversity, and sequestering carbon to mitigate climate change impacts.

Environmental advocates have rallied behind the proposed legislation. Ashley Overhouse, water policy advisor for Defenders of Wildlife, stated, "The persistent undermining of federal protections for clean water leaves California streams and wetlands vulnerable to pollution and mismanagement. Now is the time for California to ensure that clean, healthy waters remain available for future generations of wildlife and people alike."

Sean Bothwell, Executive Director for California Coastkeeper Alliance, expressed similar sentiments: "We are not going backwards. California has enjoyed clean water protections for 50 years and we have a right to continue to do so. The Right to Clean Water Act preserves California's values in the face of turbulent federal disruptions, while efficiently moving the state's clean water programs forward."

Both bills will be referred to their relevant policy committees in the coming weeks, with proponents hoping for swift passage to address these pressing environmental concerns.