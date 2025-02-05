As Los Angeles continues to face a multifaceted crisis brought on by historic wildfires, efforts to address various competing problems continue to dominate the business of government at all levels.

Recent local efforts focus on environmental and housing concerns while the State continues to streamline regulations across several areas.

Los Angeles County officials approved new measures Tuesday to clean fire debris from beaches and prevent coastal water pollution, part of an expanding effort to address ongoing impacts from January's devastating wildfires.

The Board of Supervisors' action aims to protect miles of coastline in Malibu and Pacific Palisades currently littered with debris from the Palisades Fire.

The motion directs Public Works and Beaches and Harbors to seek State and Federal aid to address current beach conditions while also preparing for future storm runoff. It also requests the departments to identify the resources needed to expand water and fire debris testing along beaches, as well as recommendations on best practices employed in similar natural disasters.

“Since I introduced this motion, our Departments of Public Works and Beaches and Harbors have already called on CalOES and the State Water Board to bring additional people, equipment, and advanced water testing to Los Angeles County,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath who brought the measure forward. “Governor Gavin Newsom has affirmed California’s commitment to protecting our beaches in partnership with LA County and we are grateful. This is exactly what we need to expedite clean beaches and waters, preventing further harm to public health and our environment. Through this motion, we will also harness local expertise and the incredible spirit of Angelenos to join us in protecting our beloved beaches.”

The beach cleanup initiative comes as county leaders also approved emergency housing assistance for displaced residents. The Board unanimously voted to prioritize 50 Housing Choice Vouchers, commonly known as Section 8 vouchers, for fire victims earning less than 50% of the Area Median Income.

"Many of the residents affected by these wildfires were renters who now face immense challenges securing a new home," said Board Chair Kathryn Barger. "These vouchers will serve as a critical lifeline for displaced families struggling to create stability for their children and households."

The Los Angeles County Development Authority has requested a regulatory waiver from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to expedite the process. Once approved, the agency will modify its administrative plan to create a preference for fire victims, allowing eligible residents to receive assistance on a first-come, first-served basis.

At the state level, Governor Newsom signed an executive order this week aimed at removing bureaucratic barriers for fire survivors. The order provides regulatory relief across multiple sectors, including child care, education, rental housing, health care, and tax relief.

Key provisions include extending deadlines for families to submit documentation for state-funded preschool and child care programs, allowing continued services for individuals with developmental disabilities, and expanding rental price gouging protections to leases of any length.

The order also addresses housing availability by exempting certain high-value properties from rent caps if they haven't previously been on the rental market, aiming to increase housing options during recovery efforts.

"As Los Angeles rises, we will continue to remove the barriers that would stand in the way," Newsom said. "This executive order provides targeted relief from regulations that impact victims and would otherwise slow this community's quick recovery."

For more information about recovery resources, residents can visit www.recovery.lacounty.gov.