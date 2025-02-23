The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to implement temporary eviction protections for residents affected by January's devastating wildfires while simultaneously beginning to assemble a task force to reshape county governance following last year's charter reform.

The eviction protection measure, introduced by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, will provide six months of safeguards for workers and small business owners who can demonstrate financial hardship directly caused by the fires.

"Tonight, our workers impacted by the fires don't have to worry about losing their homes because of a disaster beyond their control," Horvath said following the vote. "This is about standing up for our working families, our communities, and our shared commitment to a just and equitable recovery."

The protections will remain in place through July 31, 2025, and apply countywide across all 88 cities and unincorporated areas. The board also allocated $10 million toward rent relief and directed staff to pursue additional philanthropic funding to supplement the program.

Key amendments to the measure require that relief funds be paid directly to landlords on behalf of tenants and that a third-party fiscal sponsor manage the fund. A report on the financial parameters of the fund is expected within 15 days.

In separate action, the board announced it is seeking applicants for the newly created Governance Reform Task Force, which will help implement changes mandated by voter-approved Measure G. The ballot initiative, passed in November 2024, calls for significant restructuring of county government with implementation deadlines in 2026 and 2028.

"This is a great opportunity for those passionate about public service to make a meaningful impact on the governance reform in Los Angeles County," said Edward Yen, Executive Officer of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The task force will include community leaders and residents who will develop recommendations for the board on implementing the charter reforms. Members will receive per diem compensation for their service.

The group is expected to hold its first meeting by May 30 and continue its work through at least December 2028. Interested applicants have until March 7 to submit their applications through the county's Measure G website.

The dual actions reflect the board's focus on both immediate crisis response and long-term structural reform as the nation's most populous county addresses ongoing recovery efforts while preparing for governance changes in the years ahead.