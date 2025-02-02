Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath is pushing for multiple initiatives to aid recovery from the devastating 2025 wildfires, including a new county fund for immediate relief and an investigation into water system performance during the crisis.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Horvath and Board Chair Kathryn Barger to establish the Los Angeles County Fire Recovery Fund, allocating $32.2 million in ARPA funding to provide direct financial assistance to those affected by the fires.

"These fires have devastated our communities, destroying thousands of homes, businesses, and livelihoods," Horvath said. "The LA County Fire Recovery Fund will provide direct financial relief to homeowners, renters, workers, and small business owners, and nonprofits impacted by these disasters, ensuring they have the support they need to begin rebuilding their lives."

The fund will serve as a bridge until longer-term state and federal resources become available. Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed $2.5 billion in emergency funding, while federal agencies have committed to assist with debris removal and emergency measures.

In a separate motion, Horvath called for a performance review of Los Angeles County Waterworks District 29, which serves Malibu and unincorporated areas of the Santa Monica Mountains, including Topanga Canyon and Sunset Mesa.

"The Santa Monica Mountains and coastal communities I represent deserve a full accounting of how our water system performed during the unprecedented Palisades Fire," Horvath said. "Safe, clean, and reliable water is a basic need that requires our continued investment."

The review will examine any performance issues during the fires and identify system improvements referenced in various planning documents. It will also assess funding streams and analyze administrative, environmental, and permitting challenges that may have delayed infrastructure projects.

The motion requires officials to report on the progress of hiring a consultant for an independent after-action report and to detail the status of planned water system improvements, including project timelines and reasons for any delays.

Since taking office, Horvath has prioritized water resiliency, championing the Los Angeles County Water Plan and accelerating nearly $15 million in projects over the past two years. An additional $30 million in Waterworks District 29 projects are currently in design and construction phases.

The Fire Recovery Fund will be administered by the Chief Executive Office and will:

Provide direct cash assistance to affected individuals and organizations

Work with community partners for efficient resource distribution

Ensure culturally and linguistically accessible outreach

Identify additional county funding as needs evolve

Residents can find more information about the Fire Recovery Fund at recovery.lacounty.gov. The county plans to make the application process accessible to all affected communities, with particular focus on those most severely impacted by the fires.