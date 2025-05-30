A pedestrian was critically injured Friday morning after being struck by a Big Blue Bus near the 2900 block of Pico Boulevard, prompting a large emergency response and temporary road closures in the area.

Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) personnel responded to the scene at approximately 8:18am, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a city-operated transit bus traveling eastbound on Pico. The incident occurred near the intersection of 27th Street, directly across from Rae's Restaurant, a long-standing local landmark.

According to a statement from SMPD, preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian, described as an elderly woman and believed to be a resident of the neighborhood, was in the roadway when she was struck. She was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries classified as critical. However, her current condition has not been publicly updated.

The bus operator remained at the scene and is cooperating fully with investigators. Authorities have ruled out impairment as a factor in the incident.

Credit: Scott Snowden

Multiple law enforcement vehicles, including forensic units and SMPD detectives, were observed surrounding the cordoned-off intersection, which was taped off for much of the morning. City staff were also present as traffic along Pico Blvd was diverted, creating congestion across surrounding blocks.

A Santa Monica emergency alert was issued at 8:37am, advising the public to avoid the area. As of late morning, eastbound lanes of Pico between Dorchester and Stewart remained closed while members of SMPD’s Major Accident Reconstruction Team examined the scene. Police said the road was expected to reopen within the hour.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

scott.snowden@smdp.com