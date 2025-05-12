The Santa Monica City Council is poised to vote on an emergency ordinance establishing a permanent entertainment zone along the Third Street Promenade at its May 13 meeting, allowing for open container alcohol consumption in the popular shopping district seven days a week.

The proposed ordinance would designate all public streets, sidewalks, and rights-of-way on Third Street between Wilshire Boulevard and Broadway as an entertainment zone, permitting visitors to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages within the area from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

If approved the emergency ordinance would take immediate effect, potentially allowing the first activation during Pride Month events in June.

Under the proposed rules, customers would be able to buy alcoholic beverages from licensed establishments within the zone and carry them in approved non-glass, non-metal containers throughout the designated area. All participating businesses must comply with California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) requirements and city regulations.

The ordinance requires establishments to verify that consumers are at least 21 years old through wristbands or other identification methods. Clear signage would mark the boundaries of the entertainment zone and make it clear to visitors that they cannot bring their own alcohol into the area.

"All open alcoholic beverages shall be purchased only from a premises located within the Entertainment Zone," according to the ordinance text.

City officials cite ongoing economic challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent Southern California wildfires as key motivations for the proposal, which aims to stimulate economic recovery by creating "active, commercial corridors" and making "Santa Monica a vibrant cultural hub."

The ordinance follows California Senate Bill 969, signed by Governor Newsom last September, which authorized cities and counties to create entertainment zones where businesses can sell open containers of alcoholic beverages for consumption in public spaces.

At a previous council meeting, members unanimously rejected a limited pilot program in favor of the permanent, seven-days-a-week approach, with Mayor Pro Tem Caroline Torosis urging colleagues to "be bold when it's appropriate."

The Community Development Department would be responsible for issuing a Management Plan for the zone, which may include additional requirements beyond state and local laws. The city, in conjunction with local law enforcement, would review the operation six months after activation and every two years thereafter.

Violations of the ordinance could result in fines up to $250 for infractions or up to $500 and six months imprisonment for misdemeanors. Participating businesses that violate the rules may face suspension or revocation of their right to participate in the entertainment zone.

The council has also discussed potential future expansion of the zone to include parts of Santa Monica Boulevard between Second and Fourth Streets, though the initial implementation would be limited to the Third Street Promenade.

If approved, the ordinance would amend Section 4.08.200 of the Santa Monica Municipal Code, which currently prohibits drinking alcoholic beverages on public property, to exempt the entertainment zone during approved hours of operation.

Council will meet on May 13 in City Hall, 1685 Main Street starting at 5:30 p.m.