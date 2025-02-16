The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) have confirmed that one of the victims in a stabbing that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning at The Bungalow, part of the Fairmont Hotel, has died.

According to a statement issued by the SMPD, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at approximately 1:50am, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at The Bungalow, located at 101 Wilshire Blvd.

Officers arrived within moments and found two male victims with stab wounds. Personnel from the Santa Monica Fire Department provided medical aid and transported both individuals to a local hospital. One victim — a 31-year-old male from Anaheim — sustained critical injuries and, despite life-saving efforts, later succumbed to his injuries. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains under medical care.

Preliminary findings indicate the incident occurred outside the hotel in the 100 block of Wilshire Blvd. At this time, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. There is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public. Detectives are actively investigating and pursuing all available leads.

At this stage, no arrests have been made. Investigators are reviewing video surveillance and gathering witness statements to determine the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

The Santa Monica Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Lucero, Sergeant Cooney or the Watch Commander (available 24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

scott.snowden@smdp.com