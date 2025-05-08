The Santa Monica Animal Shelter is inviting the community to its fourth annual Open House Fundraiser next month, offering residents a chance to support local animals while enjoying a family-friendly afternoon filled with activities, food and live entertainment.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, from 12 to 3pm at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter, located at 1640 9th Street. It will include discounted adoption fees, a silent auction, raffle prizes, face painting, balloon animals, music, burgers grilled by local scouts and an appearance by the Santa Monica Police Department’s Mounted Unit.

“We are very excited for our fourth annual Santa Monica Animal Shelter Open House Fundraiser,” said Elizabeth Noble, Chair, Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation. “The event is a fun afternoon to help the animals at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter. At the fundraiser, adoption fees will be reduced. There are so many great dogs and cats that are waiting to be adopted and we hope to help as many pets as possible find their forever home.”

The fundraiser aims to raise money to support the shelter’s operations, including veterinary care, food and necessary maintenance. The shelter, run by the City of Santa Monica, houses a range of adoptable animals and relies heavily on community donations to enhance services and improve conditions for its residents.

“We regularly step in to cover veterinary bills, purchase food, supplies and items to ensure the pets' well-being,” Noble said. “There are also many necessary facility maintenance and improvement projects such as creating a proper cat iso room.”

Visitors will be able to tour the shelter, meet animals ready for adoption and take part in several fundraising activities. A silent auction will offer bids on unique experiences, while a raffle will give donors the opportunity to win prizes. Merchandise including hoodies and T-shirts will also be available for purchase.

“It’s a great time to donate to a wonderful cause and pick up one of our hoodies or T-shirts,” Noble said. “We are extremely grateful to our community partners who continue to support us year after year. The Magical Atelier, Wild About Balloons LA and the Santa Monica Police Department's Mounted Unit are joining us for the fourth year and we are extremely grateful to them for donating their time.”

Young attendees can look forward to face painting and balloon creations, while the DJ provides a soundtrack for the afternoon. Food will be served by Troop 2 Santa Monica, which will be grilling burgers for guests throughout the event.

Beyond the fun, Noble hopes the event will raise awareness about the shelter itself, which she says remains unknown to many locals.

“Many people do not realize that Santa Monica has an animal shelter and we are hoping that the fundraiser brings attention to the shelter and the animals waiting to be adopted,” she said. “Every year we look forward to our annual fundraiser and we hope that you will join us on June 7 to help the animals at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter.”

Those unable to attend in person can still contribute. Donations can be made directly through the shelter’s website, and supporters can shop its Chewy wish list to purchase food and supplies that are delivered directly to the facility. One such donation favorite, a plush giraffe toy, happens to be the preferred companion of a gray dog named Weezy, one of the many animals currently up for adoption.

More details about the fundraiser, including a full list of raffle and silent auction items, are available at www.smasf.org.