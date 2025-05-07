Main Street in Santa Monica will take on a playful new look this Memorial Day weekend as the 10th annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street returns Sunday, May 25. The food-focused, family-friendly event runs from 1 to 5pm and invites attendees to explore five blocks of restaurants, bars and local businesses in an interactive twist on the classic board game.

Participants will receive a game board and “MAINopoly dollars” to exchange for tastings at more than 20 participating locations. Confirmed stops include Triple Beam Pizza, Papille Gustative, Holey Grail Donuts, Library Alehouse, Alfalfa, Rabano and more. Guests who complete the full board will be eligible to win a “Taste of Main Street” prize pack valued at $1,000.

“People come from all over Los Angeles for MAINopoly,” Hunter Hall, executive director of the Main Street Business Improvement Association, which hosts the event, told the Daily Press. “They love the gameboard theme, the interactive elements and of course, the chance to win prizes while tasting their way through Main Street.”

Created in 2015 by Spin PR Group, MAINopoly was launched as a way to help fund Main Street’s annual Summer Solstice Block Party and support free community programming. “Ten years later, it’s still going strong and growing,” Hall said.

General admission tickets start at $30 and include the official game board, 20 MAINopoly dollars, access to food and drink specials, and photo opportunities. VIP tickets, which start at $55, include all GA perks plus early entry at noon, access to the “Go to Jail” Beer Garden, two cocktails, exclusive food tastings, games and a DJ. Children ages five to 12 can join for $20, and kids under five get in free.

“The event is fun for the whole family and gives folks something unique to do over Memorial Day weekend,” Hall said. “The gameboard includes higher-end dining stops like Papille Gustative, our Boardwalk and Park Place and Beyond 02, which is our Waterworks. We also feature beloved Main Street staples like Lula Cocina Mexicana and newer favorites like Edgemar, Triple Beam Pizza and Rabano.”

In addition to tastings, guests can enjoy Monopoly-inspired activities including lawn games, a “Just Visiting” photo booth and complimentary rides up and down Main Street courtesy of Green Goddess Pedicabs. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for the best Monopoly-themed attire.

One highlight is the “Go to Jail” Beer Garden, where VIPs can “send a friend to jail” and treat them to a cold drink. According to organizers, deals like 50 percent off at Santa Monica Travel and Tourism will also be available at select stops.

Check-in for the event begins at Ashland Hill, located at 2807 Main St. For tickets and a full list of participating venues, visit www.mainopolysm.com. A portion of proceeds from MAINopoly will benefit the Main Street Business Improvement District, which works to promote, support and sustain Santa Monica’s Main Street businesses through marketing and community events.