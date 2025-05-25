Santa Monica Conservancy Seeks Nominations for 2025 Preservation Awards

The Santa Monica Conservancy is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Preservation Awards, an annual program honoring outstanding contributions to the preservation of Santa Monica's architectural and cultural heritage.

Established in 2004, the awards recognize exemplary projects in categories including restoration, renovation, rehabilitation, stewardship, and adaptive reuse of historic properties. Individuals and groups may also be nominated for their volunteer work and preservation advocacy.

"The future is determined by the people who show up," said Doris Sosin, the Conservancy's founder, whose passion for conservation continues to inspire the organization.

As the Conservancy celebrates the 10th anniversary of the historic Shotgun House rehabilitation, organizers are emphasizing the connection between preservation and sustainability in this year's awards.

Past recipients include diverse projects such as Kuruvungna Springs (2024 Cultural Heritage Award), Barker Hangar (2024 Adaptive Reuse Award), and Mark Gorman's "The Street Seen" (2023 Media Award).

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, June 13, with winners to be announced later this summer. Interested parties can download the nomination form and email it to awards@smconservancy.org or complete an online survey. Not all questions apply to every category, so nominators should answer those most relevant to their submission.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit: Submit a Nomination.

Edited by SMDP Staff