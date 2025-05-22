Charity Poker Tournament Aims to Deal New Hand for Homeless

LOS ANGELES — A local nonprofit is betting on poker to help change lives for those experiencing homelessness and employment barriers in Southern California.

Chrysalis' Young Professionals Advisory Council will host "All In For Changing Lives Poker & Party" on May 31 at the historic Santa Monica Bay Woman's Club, combining high-stakes poker with philanthropy to support workforce development programs.

The six-hour event will feature a deepstack, no-limit Texas hold 'em tournament alongside a cocktail party with games, entertainment and a silent auction.

"We're thrilled to bring our community together for a night of high stakes and high impact," said Amanda Mooney, YPAC Event Chair. "This event is more than just a game—it's an opportunity to go 'all in' and truly change lives by supporting the mission of Chrysalis."

Since 1984, Chrysalis has served more than 85,000 individuals across Southern California, focusing on job-readiness training, individualized support services and paid transitional employment opportunities.

The poker tournament, managed by professional organization The Poker People, will be the centerpiece of the fundraiser. Around it, attendees will enjoy poker-themed activities, games and networking opportunities.

Event organizers have assembled an array of sponsors, including Mario's Hard Espresso providing cocktails and Alligator Pear Catering serving tray-passed appetizers and a buffet.

Beyond poker, guests can participate in additional games, relaxation stations and bid on "exclusive items and experiences" during the silent auction, according to event materials.

The fundraiser arrives as Los Angeles continues to grapple with one of the nation's most severe homelessness crises. Recent initiatives have emphasized employment pathways as a crucial component in addressing homelessness alongside housing solutions.

Workforce development programs like those offered by Chrysalis aim to provide sustainable solutions by equipping individuals with the skills and support needed to secure and maintain employment.

The organization operates six centers throughout Southern California, creating a regional network of support for individuals facing barriers to employment. Programs focus on building confidence and skills while providing practical assistance with job searches, interview preparation and workplace navigation.

"By participating, attendees and sponsors will contribute to life-changing programs that empower individuals and strengthen the community," a Chrysalis spokesperson said.

The Santa Monica Bay Woman's Club, where the event will be held, has served as a historic gathering place for community service and philanthropy since its founding in 1905. The venue's classic architecture provides an elegant backdrop for the fundraiser.

Chrysalis' Young Professionals Advisory Council, which organizes the event, consists of emerging community leaders committed to supporting the organization's mission through fundraising, advocacy and volunteer engagement.

The "All In For Changing Lives" event runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are currently available through the organization's website at www.ChangeLives.org/all-in.

For additional information about Chrysalis and its programs, interested parties can visit www.ChangeLives.org.